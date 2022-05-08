´Just William´: Kate and Wills reportedly want first names only

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 12:35

Image: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: www.princeofwales.gov.uk.

In a massive shake-up of Royal protocol Prince William and Kate have torn up the rule book to “move with the times” The Sunday Mirror reported exclusively on May 8.

William and Kate have, according to a royal source, taken the stance after their disastrous Caribbean tour.

A source told the paper: “They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition.”

“When the team arrived back in London the couple had a debrief with aides.

“They went over everything and pinpointed specific things that went wrong and how to improve moving forward.

“The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy.

“So now it’s more ‘Wills and Kate’ instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge… ‘Just call me Wills’ type of thing.

“They want to try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public, be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy, and break away with a lot of the tradition and focus on a modern monarchy.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a series of PR disasters on their Caribbean tour in March.

Protesters gathered outside the British High Commission in Kingston, with placards urging Britain to apologise for its involvement in the slave trade.

On tour William echoed his father as he spoke of “the appalling atrocity of slavery” which “stains our history”.



He said: “I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.

But he did not address calls to remove the Queen as head of state in the speech at the governor general’s residence.



