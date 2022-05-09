By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 10:15

A Pawsome time at Save My Life 7 in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing

With over 900 tickets sold, three months of hard work, the preparation paid off with a spectacular event that entertained and marvelled the Benidorm Palace audience and all in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing.

Save My Life 7 in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing was hosted by Fresh Radio Spain’s Tim Ames and Matt Fisher, and had 10 amazing tribute acts: Little Mix, Westlife, Blues Brothers, Erasure, Bay City Rollers, Take That, Ben Ashley, Billy Joel, The Overtones and Rod Stewart, as well as a performance by Benidorm Palace’s Resident Magician David Climent.

The crowd was amused and entertained by the humorous wit of the presenters and enjoyed singing along to classics by Rod Stewart, dancing up on the stage with the energetic Blues Brothers, chanting Sweet Caroline with Ben Ashley and much more, all in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing.

“Benidorm Dog Homing is made up of three people, Margaret Cluckie, Marianne Jansson and myself, and we’ve always strived to be transparent and clear on where the money goes so that people can see how their donations make a huge difference,” stated Donna Sandland, who organised the event alongside Benidorm Palace owner, Cristina Climent.

“People don’t realise how much it costs to look after our dogs; medical bills, food, and housing. We’re currently looking after a sick great dane, that will mean 18 months of care, food and medical bills, so donations are vital,” she continued.

“Save My life is so important because the event raises most of our funds for the whole year, and it’s great because people really enjoy the show and always rebook for the next one!” said Sandland.

“I’m so proud of everyone, they’ve all been amazing giving up their time for the cause, not just the acts who all performed free of charge but also all of our own workers” stated Benidorm Palace Owner, Cristina Climent.

“These dogs are in dire situations, with the pandemic leading to so many people abandoning dogs because of costly vet bills, we’ve got dogs that need hip replacements, tumour removals and eye operations, so the work the charity does is amazing,” stated Climent.

In addition,Resident Magician at Benidorm Palace, David Climent and Owner of El Niu Bar in Alfas del Pi, Antonio Brown are doing an amazing 100km circuit bike ride in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing, taking place on Tuesday,May, 10.

￼“It’s the third time I’ve cycled 100km, the first time was before the pandemic and the second was in a charity ride alongside Tony in aid of Ukraine” said David Climent. “We are amateurs and 100km does lead to a lot of cramps and dehydration!” he added. “But it’s great to help a good cause.”

People can donate to the bike ride in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing by using the following link: https://gofund.me/b9a8cc67

