By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 15:23

A quiet room: New space opened in Palma for victims of domestic abuse. Image - Palma Council

ON Tuesday, May 3, the Palma Local Police inaugurated the Sala Amable (Quiet Room) in the Sant Ferran station.

The Quiet Room will be used mainly to take the statements of victims of domestic violence, as well as a youngster accompanying adults making life more comfortable for those who may be nervous, in accordance with guidance issued by UNICEF.

The room was formally opened by the Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila with the Government Delegate, Aina Calvo and various representatives of the council and police.

The mayor said “We need to protect children, and more so in situations that involve having to come to a police station. We have created this space where children can play while the paperwork is being done and this is a fundamental service for women victims of gender-based violence.”

A total of €7,851 was spent on getting this room ready as it has been decorated and equipped with furniture and a TV.

