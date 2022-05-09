By Tamsin Brown • 09 May 2022 • 10:32

‘Artesur’ exhibition in Villajoyosa showcases work of two renowned Uruguayan artists. Image: Villajoyosa Town Hall

The new ‘Artesur’ exhibition in Villajoyosa, Alicante, displays the work of Febles Ceriani and Diego Alexandre Asi, two experienced Uruguayan artists.

The Department of Culture of the Town Hall of Villajoyosa has inaugurated a new exhibition, ‘Artesur’, at the Barbera dels Aragonés Centre of Contemporary Art. The exhibition showcases the work of Uruguayan artists Febles Ceriani and Diego Alexandre Asi.

The Uruguayan art exhibition is divided into two distinct parts. The first is dedicated to the universal constructivism proposed by Ceriani, with a series of works on canvas that reflect humanity’s communion with the cosmos. He manages to achieve a visual language that combines the use of lines, geometric figures, the golden ratio and symbols from all eras and civilisations that invite us to lose ourselves in the nooks and crannies of a graceful and infinite labyrinthine geometry.

The second part of the exhibition is devoted to Madí art. The Madí movement is an artistic movement derived from abstract art. It was created in the mid-1940s by the Uruguayans Carmelo Arden Quin and Rhod Rothfuss, as well as the Czech artist Gyula Kosice, who became a citizen of Argentina. It seeks to take the concepts of creation and invention to the extreme in order to free artistic creation from the limitations external to the work itself. Diego Alexandre Asi is one of the main artists working with this movement today.

Since 2010, Alexandre Asi has been dedicated to the different expressions of geometric art, especially Madí art, through the visual language of abstraction. He has held exhibitions and lectures on Madí art in different parts of the world.

In the ‘Artesur’ exhibition, the Uruguayan artist explores a landscape between plane and volume, playing with the second and third dimensions in his figures, which, with extreme detail and creativity, create a joyful and playful harmony throughout the work as a whole.

‘Artesur’ will be open for visits from May 5 to June 17 from Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and in the afternoon from Monday to Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. The gallery will be closed on Friday afternoons.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.