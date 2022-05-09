Balearic Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation funds Smart Island Mallorca 

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 10:17
Image - Counsell de Mallorca
This Smart Island has cost €100,000 half of which has been used to purchase new equipment and technology for the room and has been funded by the Balearic Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.
The balance was used to create and adapt the space of the room and has been funded by the Consell de Mallorca.
The centralisation of the Fire and Road Service in the same control room allows greater coordination between them and an improvement in reaction time so the room makes it possible to manage in the shortest possible time all information received which can be shared within the resources of the two services.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
