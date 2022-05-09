By Tamsin Brown • 09 May 2022 • 18:47

Bar in Spain’s Girona penalised for only charging entrance fee to men. Image: Figueres Town Hall

A bar in Girona, Cataluña, has been criticised by the mayor and others on social media for charging only men an entrance fee.

The Guardia Urbana in the city of Figueres, Girona, has fined a bar in the city’s Plaça del Sol for charging men an entrance fee of €10, which included a drink, while letting women in for free.

This has been interpreted as discrimination on the grounds of sex. The complaint against the venue was filed on May 7 and the difference in price for men and women was widely discussed on social networks.

The mayor of Figueres, Agnés Lladó, posted on her Twitter account: “When we don’t pay for the product, we become the product.”

She continued: “We want to put an end to all sexist discrimination so that no girl thinks that her body is what gets her into any place.”

The Guardia Urbana has reported the venue for sex discrimination under the decree on recreational activities and events, a very serious offence which carries fines of between €15,000 and €50,000.

Agnès Lladó added: “What we must do to preserve the rights of women, but also those of men and of society in general, is to make these attitudes and this type of advertisements or marketing disappear, because what they end up doing is objectifying women’s bodies, and women are not just a body.”

“Girls need to know that their bodies are respected so we need the administration to take such action, as we have done at the Figueres City Council,” said Lladó.

