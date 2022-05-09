By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 May 2022 • 22:58

Breaking - EU Commission President wants changes to the unanimous voting system to change

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has said that the European Union needs to change its current unanimous voting system if it wants to move faster and if it wants to play a greater role in health or defence.

Tweeting today May 9, con der Leyen said that the European Union needs to further, arguing that unanimity voting in some key areas no longer makes sense.

We need to go even further. For example, I have always argued that unanimity voting in some key areas no longer makes sense, if we want to move faster. Europe should also play a greater role in health or defence. pic.twitter.com/Tdeg6jIcWw — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2022

The call comes at a time when the EU has been unable to agree on proposed sanctions, as the bloc seeks to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin as it does to wean itself off Russian energy supplies.

Although she has made the call before, the call today on Europe Day is a reminder of why the union was established, which was to reduce the ability of any one country to wage war in Europe. But perhaps more importantly, it was established to provide security for its members.

That ability has been tested in recent weeks, with not all members of the EU willing to go along with all proposals, effectively weakening the bloc’s stance on the international stage.

The call has also been made on the same day that French President Emanuel Macron proposed the establishment of a new bloc, outside the EU, that would bring together members and non—members to work on common political ideals.

The Citizens’ panel have proven that this form of democracy works.



It should become part of the way we make policy.



I will propose to give Citizens Panels the time and resources to make recommendations before we present certain key legislative proposals. pic.twitter.com/dBajN0zJPx — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2022

Von der Leyen has also called for Citizens’ Panel to be formalised, to be provided with the time and resources to enable them to make recommendations before key legislative proposals reach the commission for voting.

She said that the Citizens’ panel have proven that this form of democracy works. It should become part of the way we make policy. She provided no further details on the proposal, but has indicated the commission will look to progress the concept.

The unanimous voting system has been a cornerstone of the EU, however the war I Ukraine has made it clear that unanimity is not always possible or ideal, prompting the President of the European Commission calls for change to the voting system.

