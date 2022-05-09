By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 May 2022 • 22:21

Breaking - Illegal migrants could be sent to Rwanda from the UK this week

According to the Home Office, the first people to be processed as part of the government’s new strategy to send illegal migrants to Rwanda from the UK, are being notified this week.

The controversial plan, which will see migrants relocated to Rwanda while their applications are processed, comes into force this week, although it is not clear as to when the government will begin removing migrants to the African country.

Although the Rwanda policy is facing a number of legal challenges by charities who are questioning its lawfulness, with several ‘pre-action’ letters having already been sent to the Home Office, the government is pushing ahead with its plans.

Amongst the objections is on what grounds the government deemed Rwanda to be a safe place for migrants, bearing in mind its history of ethnic cleansing.

They also want the government to come clean on how it will decide who is to be sent to Rwanda and who will be given the right to stay in the UK while their application is processed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he wanted to see flights for Rwanda take off by the end of May, but according to Sky News, officials in the home office have been unable to say when removals could begin.

The policy, put together by Home Secretary Priti Patel, will see illegal migrants being sent to Rwanda where their applications for asylum or immigration status will be assessed. Those who do not meet the requirement will be returned to their home country.

Amongst those who will be treated in this way are migrants who cross the channel from France, which Johnson said could run into tens of thousands of asylum seekers.

Patel has said: “Britain’s asylum system is broken, as criminals exploit and smuggle people into our country at huge costs to UK taxpayers.

“The world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda means those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK may be relocated to Rwanda to have their claims for asylum considered and to rebuild their lives there – helping break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life.”

She added: “This is just the first stage of the process, and we know it will take time as some will seek to frustrate the process and delay removals. I will not be deterred from acting to deliver on the changes the British people voted for to take back control of our money, laws and borders.”

With the policy still facing legal challenges and other administrative hurdles, it is possible that physically sending illegal migrants from the UK to Rwanda could be delayed, although the policy will come into effect this week.

