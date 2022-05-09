By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 23:57

BREAKING NEWS: Odesa hit by seven Russian missiles Credit: Twitter Credit: @Flash43191300

In the late evening of Monday, May, 9, Russian Forces hit the Ukrainian city of Odesa with seven Russian missiles, with videos of the missile strike going viral on social media.

UPDATE 12.am (MAY 10) Footage of Odesa being hit by Russian missiles was shared all over social media.

“Here are the first official photos from the scene #Riviera shopping center in #Odessa #Одессе, May 10, 2022. #Ukraine (2/2)” posted a twitter user sharing photographs of the aftermath of the missile strike”

Credit: Twitter @busnitized

Alleged video footage of the exact moment a Russian missile hit the Ukrainian city of Odesa was shared on Twitter: “The Moment of arrival in Odesa. Video from local publics” read the tweet posted alongside the video.

⚡️The moment of arrival in Odesa. Video from local publics. pic.twitter.com/Q2t8YT24oU — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 9, 2022

Credit: @Flash43191300

“Results of shelling in Odesa by Russian rockets. Video from subscribers,” read another tweet posted alongside further video footage.

⚡️Results of shelling in Odesa by Russian rockets. Video from subscribers. https://t.co/9GoS64G9iw pic.twitter.com/IvYqpoRItz — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 9, 2022

Credit: @Flash43191300

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, is currently in Odesa Ukraine, taking to twitter earlier in the day to post:

“I came to celebrate #EuropeDay in #Odessa, the city where Pushkin said that “you can feel Europe.And where today the Ukrainian people shield their monuments from bullets and rockets and their freedom from Russian aggression. You are not alone. The EU stands with you.”

I came to celebrate #EuropeDay in #Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that "you can feel Europe." And where today the Ukrainian people shield their monuments from bullets and rockets and their freedom from Russian aggression. You are not alone.

The EU stands with you. pic.twitter.com/kneuEOvepb — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @eucopresident

Further tweets suggest that the Russian missile strike in Odesa has resulted in a shopping centre catching fire. “The #Riviera shopping center in #Odessa is on fire after arriving. It is reported that it was used as a warehouse.#UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine” read a tweet posted by one user, sharing a photograph of the alleged burning shopping centre.

The #Riviera shopping center in #Odessa is on fire after arriving. It is reported that it was used as a warehouse. #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/awMuXOOvI1 — Подразделение Браво (@podrazdelenie) May 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @podrazdelenie

