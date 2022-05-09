BREAKING NEWS: Putin’s Victory Day parade coverage hacked by Ukrainian saboteurs with defiant message

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 10:42

Vladimir Putin has had his victory parade sabotaged with a message telling Russians they had the “blood of thousands of Ukrainians” on their hands.

The message came as Russians prepared to watch the annual May 9 Victory Day military parade on Red Square which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The hack impacted online viewers of various channels transmitted by MTS mobile operator, NTV Plus, Rostelecom and Wink.

Viewers saw a caption appear on hacked screens saying: “The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of their children is on your hands. TV and the authorities lie. No to war.”

“A cyberattack was carried out on Russian TV broadcasting channels, because of which subscribers could have extremist inscriptions in the broadcast grid,” said MTS in Siberia, The Sun reported.

“Now our IT specialists are promptly eliminating the consequences of hack so that subscribers can receive services and watch TV programs and movies as quickly as possible,” the MTS message added.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, was due to say on Monday morning in a speech at the National Army Museum in London ahead of the Kremlin’s annual military parade that Vladimir Putin and his inner political circle are “mirroring the fascism” of the Nazis through the invasion of Ukraine.



