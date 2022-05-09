BREAKING NEWS: Singer Nick Cave announces death of son

The news of Nick Cave’s son’s death comes after his 15-year-old son Arthur died after falling from a cliff in Brighton, seven years ago.

The 64-year-old singer is best known for being the frontman of “Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds” a band he formed in 1983 alongside Mick Harvey and Blixa Bargeld, known for hits such as “Deanna”, “Nobody’s baby” and “Red Right Hand”, the latter being used as the theme song for hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

The Australian Rock Singer has also collaborated with huge household celebrity names such as Johnny Cash, Debbie Harry,Shane MacGowan and Kylie Minogue amongst many others.

