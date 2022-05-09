By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 21:18

BREAKING NEWS: Suspected bomb causes traffic chaos on M1

On Monday, May, 9, J36 (Tankersley) and J37 (Barnsley) were closed according to National Highways because of a “police-led incident” on the M1 due to a suspicious package.

“Emergency services are currently on scene on Gilroyd Lane, Barnsley after a suspicious package was found on a foot bridge over the M1 just after 1pm today, stated a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.

“Specialist officers are on scene to establish what the package is. As a precaution, the M1 is currently closed in both directions between Jct 36 and Jct 37 and is expected to remain closed for some time. Please avoid this section of the motorway if possible.”

The police also stated that they had closed the M1 in both directions as a precautionary measure and were not certain as to when they would reopen the motorway. “URGENT traffic update for League 1 playoff 2nd leg. M1 North and South closed between J37-J36 until 1800hr at the ABSOLUTE EARLIEST due to serious incident. Sunderland and SWFC fans travelling to game please be aware of this significant delay @SunderlandAFC @swfc #PLAYOFFS2022″ read a tweet posted by South Yorkshire Police earlier this afternoon.

In a recent update a Twitter account that posts UK traffic updates stated:” 09/05/22 – 19:47. #UKRoads #M62 #Kirklees District The M62 eastbound between junctions J25 and J26 . Congestion observed”, following the closing of the M1 motorway due to the suspected bomb.

