By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 21:34

BREAKING NEWS: Train crash in Austria one dead and 13 injured

One person has died and 13 others have been injured, two of them seriously in a passenger train crash in the town of Münchendorf, about 30 kilometres south of Vienna, Austria according to the Red Cross.

One of the train’s carriages overturned following the derailment of the train, which occurred at around 6.pm local time in Austria and was described as “serious” by the emergency services of the Lower Austria region, where the train crash occurred, in the late afternoon of Monday, May, 9.

The Red Cross initially reported that the train crash had injured 30 people and that an extensive rescue operation had been launched.

Emergency services reportedly deployed four helicopters and several ambulances and fire engines, who all rushed to the scene of the train crash to desperately try and help and save the injured passengers.

One of the carriages was overturned on its side a few metres from the track, as shown by Austrian news outlets.

Numerous passengers who were not gravely injured in the train crash were taken to a Red Cross emergency centre in Münchendorf, Austria to be treated and checked over.

The news follows the M1 being closed down in the UK earlier today on Monday, May, 9, specifically J36 (Tankersley) and J37 (Barnsley) because of a “police-led incident” due to a suspicious package.

