Cleaning up campaign on the beaches of Mallorca

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 12:08
Arpingstone, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Starting at 3pm on May 28 and planned to last until 8.30pm people will be asked to collect urban waste from some of the dry stream beds in Soller and Fornalutx, Mallorca, as well as the beach with the campaign starting at Pl. Sa Torre.
Those taking part will be organised in ‘brigades’ of 5 to 6 people or families who will be assigned a brigade leader (member of Civil Protection, Scouts or other collaborating entities) who will be assigned a stretch of torrent or beach to collect waste (plastics, glass and others) manually trying to create the least inconvenience to existing wildlife.
For the collection, the organisation will provide each of the participants with protective gloves, bags and caps. In addition, a T-shirt will also be given to identify all participants in this activity.
Participants will be given a temporary permit to park their vehicles in all ORA areas during the activity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.