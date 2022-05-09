Cleaning up campaign on the beaches of Mallorca

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 12:08

Arpingstone, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

CAMÍ A LA MAR is a campaign organised by the Soller and Fornalutx Councils, Mallorca, to generate environmental awareness, education and care for nature through a campaign aimed at families, students, young people and schools.

Starting at 3pm on May 28 and planned to last until 8.30pm people will be asked to collect urban waste from some of the dry stream beds in Soller and Fornalutx, Mallorca, as well as the beach with the campaign starting at Pl. Sa Torre.

Those taking part will be organised in ‘brigades’ of 5 to 6 people or families who will be assigned a brigade leader (member of Civil Protection, Scouts or other collaborating entities) who will be assigned a stretch of torrent or beach to collect waste (plastics, glass and others) manually trying to create the least inconvenience to existing wildlife.

For the collection, the organisation will provide each of the participants with protective gloves, bags and caps. In addition, a T-shirt will also be given to identify all participants in this activity.

Participants will be given a temporary permit to park their vehicles in all ORA areas during the activity.

