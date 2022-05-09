Coughing Putin fuels health rumours swaddled in blanket at victory parade

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 16:55

Images: Victory Parade, Moscow. Source: The communists @CPGBML

Vladimir Putin was spotted keeping warm with a heavy blanket as he oversaw the victory parade in Moscow on May 9.

Putin sat among Russian military leaders and dignitaries with his knees draped in a heavy brown blanket, the Daily Mirror reported.

None of the other attendees had blankets in the nine-degree Celsius air in Moscow on Monday morning.

The 69-year-old Russian leader was also witnessed coughing heavily, though this was not apparent during his speech.

The annual parade on Moscow’s Red Square saw Putin claim that the troops and volunteers were “fighting for the motherland, its future.”

He accused the West of preparing for an “invasion of our land”.

Photos of the blanket-swaddled leader come after long running suspicions that Putin is suffering from a serious illness, possibly Parkinson´s.

In a televised meeting on April 21, the “bloated” leader, appeared with a heavily swollen face and tapping foot as he firmly gripped the corner of his desk for minutes in an apparent attempt to hid a trembling hand.



More recently there have been unconfirmed reports that Putin is set for an imminent cancer operation.



