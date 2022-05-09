By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 15:14

Fill your Boots: British institution in the sights of another American investment company. image: Wikipedia

FOUNDED in 1849 as a single chemist shop in Nottingham, Boots grew into the largest pharmacist in the UK with more than 2,000 stores and has changed hands on a number of occasions.

Currently owned by US-based Walgreen, Boots is known to be up for sale at an expected price of around £6 billion and once again, what is seen as a British institution is in the sights of another American investment company – Apollo Global Management – but there appears to be a new player circling the company.

Reports suggest that looking to possibly form an alliance with Apollo is Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who could, if successful, see the chain expand into Asia and the Middle East.

