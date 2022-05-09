‘Unfair and improper’ fines for the Ojen Eco Reserve

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 14:29

SOMEONE appears not to approve of the Ojen Eco Reserve after fining it more than €100,000 and closing it to the public, a further €1,700 fine has been issued.

According to the management of the Ojen Eco Reserve, the fine is for not having a Fire Protection plan in place, but they claim that this is untrue.

Not only do they spend the winter months undertaking preventative work against fire, but they have also actually prepared a plan which was sent by certified mail to the Ojen Council so they claim that this latest fine, issued without any contact from the council is unfair and improper.

The reserve is a former hunting ground which is home to large numbers of wild boar, deer, mouflon and mountain goats and has been open to the public as well as schools. It was able to continue to care for the wild animals thanks to entry fees paid by visitors.

