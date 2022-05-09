‘Unfair and improper’ fines for the Ojen Eco Reserve

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 14:29
Animals are safe from hunters. Credit: Ojen Eco Reserve Facebook
According to the management of the Ojen Eco Reserve, the fine is for not having a Fire Protection plan in place, but they claim that this is untrue.
Not only do they spend the winter months undertaking preventative work against fire, but they have also actually prepared a plan which was sent by certified mail to the Ojen Council so they claim that this latest fine, issued without any contact from the council is unfair and improper.
The reserve is a former hunting ground which is home to large numbers of wild boar, deer, mouflon and mountain goats and has been open to the public as well as schools. It was able to continue to care for the wild animals thanks to entry fees paid by visitors.
Find out more here.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
