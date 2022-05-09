Investment in Manacor Slaughterhouse to reopen after three years of closure

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 15:46
Signing the agreement. Image - Balearic Government
On May 3, representatives of the Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the Consell de Mallorca and the Manacor Council signed an agreement allowing for the improvement of the Manacor slaughterhouse to take place.
The Balearic Government will pay €900,000 and the Consell de Mallorca €600,000 on top of the €500,000 already expended by Manacor Council in order for the slaughterhouse which previously handled cattle, pigs and sheep to re-open.
Manacor Council owns the property and the land it is built on and the parties agree that there is a need to make a commitment to promote the production and sale of local produce as well as food sovereignty so that local animals do not have to travel long distances but may be processed quickly and efficiently in Manacor.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
