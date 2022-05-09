Investment in Manacor Slaughterhouse to reopen after three years of closure

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 15:46

Signing the agreement. Image - Balearic Government

AFTER 30 years of activity, the slaughterhouse in Manacor closed its doors in 2019 due to the need for a number of improvements to be made.

On May 3, representatives of the Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the Consell de Mallorca and the Manacor Council signed an agreement allowing for the improvement of the Manacor slaughterhouse to take place.

The Balearic Government will pay €900,000 and the Consell de Mallorca €600,000 on top of the €500,000 already expended by Manacor Council in order for the slaughterhouse which previously handled cattle, pigs and sheep to re-open.

Manacor Council owns the property and the land it is built on and the parties agree that there is a need to make a commitment to promote the production and sale of local produce as well as food sovereignty so that local animals do not have to travel long distances but may be processed quickly and efficiently in Manacor.

