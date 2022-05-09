Devoted son in UK-Spain cycle fundraiser for late cancer-stricken mother

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 11:49

Image: Jonathan Mawby with mum Lee, who tragically died of organ failure after being diagnosed with blood cancer. Credit: Myeloma UK.

A Trafford dad-of-two will take on a non-stop 1,600 mile cycle to Aguilas, Murcia, in honour of his mum who tragically died of organ failure.

Jonathan Mawby, 44, will begin his three-week ride on Friday, May 13, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, to raise money for Myeloma UK who had been diagnosed with the blood cancer in 2018.

Jonathan, who owns a garage in Knutsford, Cheshire, has spent time holidaying in Aguilas and is a keen amateur cyclist.

His massive cycle will see him climb the equivalent of twice the height of Mount Everest.

Support vehicles will see him joined by his sister Sally Silver and dad Mike.

Jonathan Mawby said: “I’ll be cycling around 80 miles a day. It´s going to be tough.

“I’m raising money for Myeloma UK in memory of my lovely mum, Lee, who died on October 5, 2020.

“She had been diagnosed with myeloma in December 2018.

“Myeloma is currently incurable.

“Treatments can be effective at controlling the disease but as I know from Mum’s experience, they don’t work for all patients.

“My hope is to raise much needed funds to find kinder, less intrusive treatments and ultimately to find a cure.”

You can donate to Jonathan´s fundraiser at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/altrinchamtoaguilas

