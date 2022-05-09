Men demand cosmetic treatments based on professional requirements

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 May 2022 • 18:28

According to the information extracted from a recent study of the Spanish Society of Cosmetic Medicine, two out of ten men currently demand cosmetic medical treatments. This figure is on the increase and, although it has not reached the values reported for the female population, where the figure is five women out of ten, it accurately reflects an increasing interest in men for maintaining youthful looks and taking care of their appearance.

The Head of the Cosmetic Medicine Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Doctor Natalia Cárdenas Chandler, explains that “generally speaking, we can say that men come to the Cosmetic Medicine surgery with the intention of changing their external appearance to attain one that reassures them at work or helps them find job opportunities. Another reason is associated with their need to consolidate their social status”.

In terms of the patient profile, our expert states that “patients tend to be an average of 35 years old and to expect a high level of success and discretion from the treatment results. This is, they demand high positive results from their treatments but no apparent evidence. Speed is another demand from these male patients. They request an agile treatment plan that requires just one session”.

Social Media pressure

Although the reasons for men and women to embrace Cosmetic Medicine are varied depending on sex, there is a common feature in both segments, i.e., Social Media. The new relationship scenarios that have been established since digital social media platforms emerged have created a great deal of “pressure” on people’s external appearance.

Doctor Cárdenas Chandler highlights the increase of visits where patients are looking for appearances that are similar to those of certain social media influencers. “It is habitual for patients to bring a photograph, usually edited with the help of a filter, and for patients to demand a similar appearance. However, this does not tend to be an adequate departing point, as in the process of a cosmetic procedure it is extremely important to accommodate the physiognomy of each person in order to obtain truly positive results”, the Doctor states.

The Head of the Cosmetic Medicine Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital lists the most habitual procedures male patients are submitted to:

Facial remodelling in order to obtain verticality of the facial image.

Relaxation of negative facial expressions of the upper third area.

Eye lid and eye brow definition.

Highlight of the jaw angle as well as definition of the jaw line in order to obtain a broad and square chin.

Skin brightening, rejuvenation effect.

Hiding acne scars.

The most habitual cosmetic medical procedures are the administration of toxins, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, laser procedures… etc.