News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 16:10

DOLORES PLANS: Mayor Jose Joaquin Hernandez visits Los Azarbes industrial estate with Generalitat president Ximo Puig Photo credit: Dolores town hall

IVACE help DOLORES town hall, which is spending almost €1.5 million on improvements to its Los Azarbes industrial estate, will also receive a €197,208 grant Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE). Work will include channelling the Azarbe del Acierto irrigation canal, which has been prone to flooding in the past.

Cash injection TORREVIEJA councillors approved assigning the €48.8 million which was unused from last year’s Budget to projects that will improve the municipality and help to reactivate the local economy without affecting future spending. This includes a €5.7 million allocation for re-surfacing the town’s roads, Finance councillor Domingo Paredes said.

Twice daily ELCHE city hall will introduce new rubbish collection and recycling systems exclusively for bars, restaurants and cafes in 12 streets in the old quarter this summer. These will be emptied twice daily, explained councillor Hector Diaz, ensuring that there is no visible accumulation of unsightly and bad-smelling rubbish.

Fewer melons PRODUCTION of the Carrizales melons that are an Elche speciality could be cut by half this year, owing to two months of the heaviest rain ever recorded in Alicante province. The heavy clay soil is waterlogged and impossible to work, said Fernando Anton, president of the Carrizales Irrigation Association.

Home alone EXACTLY 197,700 – 26 per cent – of Alicante province’s 755,900 family homes are occupied by one person, according to the latest figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE). The majority are unmarried men of 65 years or under who possess a certain degree of economic stability, INE found.

