By Guest Writer • 09 May 2022 • 18:31

The Sunny Liger en route to Gibraltar Credit: Screenshot YouTube

OIL tanker Sunny Liger may not receive a warm welcome in Gibraltar where it is expected to arrive on May 11 whilst awaiting further orders.

According to website vesselfinder.com, it is moving very slowly and the usually accurate website is responsible for estimating the expected arrival date.

What makes the tanker controversial is the fact that it sailed from Russia’s second largest Baltic port, Primorsk and is known to be carrying Russian oil.

It spent some time in the Port of Amsterdam which had to allow it the opportunity to berth as it is flying the flag of the Marshall Islands but port workers refused to allow it to unload its cargo with the support of the Amsterdam Council and the FNV trade union even though oil is not covered by EU sanctions .

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the Netherlands called for the vessel to be removed from the port and possibly due to a fear that it might be seized, its master left on May 7.

According to the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in response to a question, the Gibraltar Government said that it’s quite common for tankers to state Gibraltar in their AIS Transponder as their next destination even if they’re just heading to the Strait to await final orders.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who is currently in the UK for a week of EU Treaty talks said “Our rules already prevent this vessel entering BGTW, receiving any port services or off-loading any Russian cargo.”

