Online gambling in the US: The statistics of a booming industry

By EWN • 09 May 2022 • 13:09

The United States has the largest gambling market in the world. And online gambling is a growing industry within the U.S., with more and more Americans turning to the internet to place their bets. Americans spend more money than ever on casino games, sports betting, and poker. But what exactly does this look like in numbers?

With all the tech advances of the past few decades, it’s no surprise that online gambling has become increasingly popular. What might be surprising, however, is just how much money is being spent on it.

Let’s look at some of the most interesting statistics about online gambling in the U.S.

Online gambling’s appeal to consumers

It has been increasingly common for people to use online gambling platforms to make money and build their wealth portfolios. These platforms offer a wide variety of games they may play and win a set amount of money in relation to their victories. At some point, as urbanization continues to spread across countries, so too does the interest of customers as they get to try out new games they have never played before.

Furthermore, the produced apps supply the consumers with loyal gestures, which is one of the primary factors that pull their attention to play online gambling. It’s also becoming increasingly popular for people to gamble online because they can both have fun and make money simultaneously, which is supporting the rise of online gambling markets in the United States.

U.S. casino games

Casino games are one of the most popular types of gambling in the United States. In 2017, Americans spent $75 billion on casino games. This is an increase of $12 billion from 2016.

Slots in CasinoVibez are the most popular type of casino game, followed by blackjack and roulette. Poker is also gaining in popularity, especially among millennials. The popularity of casino games is likely to continue to grow as more and more states legalize gambling.

The largest part of the market is devoted to sports betting

The growing popularity of sports in the United States has led to increased demand for sports betting in the online gambling market. Sports betting is the most popular form of gambling globally, with an estimated $400 billion being wagered on sports each year. There is a growing trend toward placing bets on sports in which the customer has a certain level of expertise. This allows them to grasp the current game better and move a step closer to profit.

Consumers are increasingly turning to online gambling because of the convenience and complete transparency that comes with it and the increased level of security provided by protocols like requiring players to read and understand the terms and conditions, licenses, and other documents before engaging in any game.

U.S. gambling revenue

In the second quarter of 2021, the American Gaming Association reported that U.S. gambling revenue had reached $13.6 billion, a new industry high. Revenue from states that have legalized gambling increased 22% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous high of $11.1 billion months before the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite a faster-than-expected recovery in the industry, gaming income in 2021 will top $44 billion, setting a new record for the highest-grossing year in legal gambling history.

So far this year, states have raked in about $25 billion in tax revenue. In the second quarter, nearly every state with a casino saw revenue surpass pre-pandemic levels. What’s even more surprising is that most of this growth is coming from millennials. Millennials are now the largest group of gamblers in the United States, and they are spending more money on gambling than any other demographic.

Final thoughts

So those are some of the most interesting statistics about online gambling in the United States. It’s clear that this is a booming industry, and it shows no signs of slowing down. With more states legalizing gambling, we can only expect these numbers to grow. So, if you’re thinking about getting into online gambling, now is the time to do it.

Sponsored