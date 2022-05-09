Local police in Palma explain regulations around tourist alcohol consumption

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 15:54

Local Police explain the rules. Credit: Palma Council

THE Palma Council has instructed the Local Police to explain the regulations surrounding the current alcohol consumption campaign to ensure that tourists do not make a nuisance of themselves.

The aim of this alcohol consumption campaign in Palma is to avoid the advertising of alcoholic beverages, both on public roads and in private establishments; sale or service of alcohol to underage people; sale of alcohol in general on public roads; promotion of indiscriminate alcohol consumption.

The campaign began in areas surrounding the playa de Palma on Monday, May 2 and will be developed over the coming weeks across all of the city.

The sanctions contained within the ordinance regulating the civic use of public spaces (ORUCEP) range from €100 (minor infractions) to €3,000 (very serious).

ZEIT (inappropriate alcohol consumption and advertising) affects public establishments known as beer gardens, prohibits all dynamic advertising on Playa de Palma and contains a number of restrictions.

Penalties for organising pub crawls, party boats, advertising and selling alcohol to minors can range from €6,001 to €600,000 and any tourist found ‘balconing’ can face similar fines.

