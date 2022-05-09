Local police in Palma explain regulations around tourist alcohol consumption

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 15:54
Local Police explain the rules. Credit: Palma Council
The aim of this alcohol consumption campaign in Palma is to avoid the advertising of alcoholic beverages, both on public roads and in private establishments; sale or service of alcohol to underage people; sale of alcohol in general on public roads; promotion of indiscriminate alcohol consumption.
The campaign began in areas surrounding the playa de Palma on Monday, May 2 and will be developed over the coming weeks across all of the city.
The sanctions contained within the ordinance regulating the civic use of public spaces (ORUCEP) range from €100 (minor infractions) to €3,000 (very serious).
ZEIT (inappropriate alcohol consumption and advertising) affects public establishments known as beer gardens, prohibits all dynamic advertising on Playa de Palma and contains a number of restrictions.
Penalties for organising pub crawls, party boats, advertising and selling alcohol to minors can range from €6,001 to €600,000 and any tourist found ‘balconing’ can face similar fines.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.