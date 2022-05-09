New public housing development in La Ribera, Palma

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 16:01

Laying the first stone. Credit: Balearic Government

THERE are to be a further six new apartments built in Palma to add to the existing public housing stock in the municipality.

On May 2, Balearic President Francina Armengol, accompanied by Minister of Mobility and housing Josep Marí and Palma mayor José Hila, laid the first stone at a new public housing project in the suburb of La Ribera, Palma.

Budgeted to cost of €660,990.37, excluding VAT, the development will have a built area of379.26 m 2, with a ground floor and a first floor. There will be four one-bedroom apartments, two on the ground floor and two on the first floor, and two two-bedroom duplex apartments with at least one being made available to a young person or persons.

The expected term of execution of the work is 15 months and president Armengol said that housing is “one of the priorities we have as government since of 2015”, which is why a “housing policy in a broad sense” has been promoted, which not only involves the construction of new buildings but also rent subsidies and the right to take over empty properties.

