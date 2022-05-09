By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 18:05

Putin issues new executive order in support of killed Russian soldiers Credit: Creative Commons

On Monday, May, 9, The Kremlin announced the new executive order signed by Putin on the new support measures for the families of dead military personnel and service people.

The new decree signed by Putin officially entitled “Executive Order on additional measures of support for families of service people and personnel of certain federal agencies”, was published on the The Kremlin’s official website and read:

“In order to support families of service people and personnel of the federal executive bodies and federal public authorities where military service is required, the personnel of the Russian Federation law enforcement agencies who are participating or have participated in the special military operation in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic and Ukraine, the President instructed the Government of the Russian Federation to ensure that higher education establishments set up a special quota for the children of the above categories of service people, including those who were killed (or died) in the line of duty.”

“The Executive Order establishes the procedure of enrolment for students admitted under the special quota.”

“The Executive Order also specifies that entrance examinations to the federal establishments of general education with special names of presidential cadet school, Suvorov military school, Nakhimov naval school, cadet (naval cadet) military corps, cadet corps, Cossack cadet corps are to be waived for the children of service people or personnel who were killed or died, sustained an injury, trauma or illness.”

The Kremlin’s announcement on Putin’s new executive order follows claims by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Friday, May, 6, stating that Putin has gone against the Kremlin’s rules on conscripts, and continued to send further troops to battle.

