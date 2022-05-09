Residents complain of pothole misery on roads in Orihuela Costa, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 9:35

POTHOLES: Bigger and deeper, they are beginning to affect Orihuela Costa vehicles Photo credit: Avcrl

ORIHUELA COSTA residents and visitors continue to complain about the bad state of the neighbourhood’s public roads.

The Cabo Roig and Lomas Residents’ Association (Avcrl) said the problem does not have a short-term solution. Orihuela city hall will first need to estimate the amount of work needed, put this out to tender and award a contract, they told the local Spanish media.

“Pure science fiction,” they said, pointing out that the new team at city hall, currently preparing the first Budget since 2018, intend to set aside €2 million for asphalting roads.

“Solving the problem of Orihuela Costa roads requires an annual allocation of around €2 million from the next four or five budgets,” Avcrl said.

It was impossible to avoid the potholes on some streets, the association added, making it necessary to use the other side of the road.

When repairs are carried out, these usually involve filling the potholes with earth, which lasts until it rains.

“They are throwing away money and manpower that would be better used on asphalt,” the association maintained.

Rainfall, which is becoming heavier and more frequent, has increased the number and size of potholes and Avcrl said that they now receiving complaints about damaged vehicles.

The association is now seeking legal advice about the steps to take when a car is affected, sources said.

