WATCH: Comedian Ricky Gervais shares videos of wild animals playing in his garden

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 9:48
Image and video - Ricky Gervais
Popular comedian and creator of Netflix’s Afterlife, Ricky Gervais, has been sharing adorable videos on his Facebook page of a family of foxes enjoying the spring sunshine in his garden.
The video shows five cubs rolling around and playing on the grass while an adult fox watches on.
People on Facebook have been commenting on the videos, with one saying: “Love how the kiddos are just playing, not a care in the world, while mama stands alert and ready.”
Another wrote: “Mama knew Ricky’s home would be a safe place to let her kits play. Absolutely precious.”
The video has a huge 9.5k comments and 165k likes!
Watch the video here:
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
