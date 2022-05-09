By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 May 2022 • 16:59

Russian Ambassador doused in "blood of Ukraine" by Polish anti-war protesters Source: Expat in Poland @BasedPoland2

The Russian ambassador to Poland was today May 9, Europe Day, doused in the “blood of Ukraine” by Polish anti-war protestors as he went to the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to lay flowers.

An unknown red substance was used to douse the ambassador in what protestors said was meant to depict the blood of Ukraine, to remind him of the many innocent lives lost during Russia’s so-called “special operation” that has seen Russia invade the country.

May 9, is also Victory Day in Russia, the day they celebrate for having defeated the Nazis at the end of World War II.

This year has however been as very different celebration, with Russia once again involved in a war in Europe, but this time as the aggressor. What should’ve been a commemorative day for the 27 million Soviets who lost their lives, was turned by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a justification for war.

The Russian delegation who were unhappy with the reception they received, said they did not complain when their celebrations in the country were curtailed. Ambassador Sergey Andreev said they would formally protest saying: “ When they recommended that we not hold a larger event, we met them halfway, we didn’t aggravate the situation.”

Video footage shows the ambassador and his entourage being surrounded and pelted with a red substance to the chants of “fascists”.

No audio on the ones posted by RIA. But in another video the crowd surrounding the Russian ambassador to #Poland can be heard chanting “fascists!” pic.twitter.com/sAWqYO86qh — Mary Ilyushina (@maryilyushina) May 9, 2022

Video footage posted on Twitter showed the protestors, some with Ukrainian flags, surrounding the Russian delegation and chanting “fascists” before the ambassador was doused in the red substance.

The Polish foreign ministry described the incident as “regrettable”. “Diplomats enjoy special protection, regardless of the policies pursued by the governments that they represent,” it said in a statement.

The Russian foreign ministry also issued a statement that contained the same rhetoric pushed by Moscow. It said:: “A strong protest was expressed to the Polish authorities for practically conniving with neo-Nazi thugs.”

The statement went on to demand that the Polish authorities organise a new wreath-laying ceremony immediately, with the incident forcing the suspension of the original plan.

Feelings and emotions are running high in Poland, with the country having provided a home for three million fleeing Ukrainians. Its government, which had a big role to play in the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe, has also strongly condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Clearly unaware of the feelings towards the Russian authorities within Poland and further afield, the Ambassador found himself at the mercy of Polish anti-war protestors, who doused him in a red substance that was designed to depict the blood of Ukraine that has been shed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.