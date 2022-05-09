By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 May 2022 • 8:13

Russian Colonel threatened Elon Musk, says you will be accountable Source: SpaceX

A Russian Colonel, Dmitry Kormyankov, who was captured by the Ukraine military, has threatened Elon Musk, saying that “you will be held accountable.”

In his testimony, Kormyankov, accused Musk of assisting Nazis militants in Ukraine by supplying the technology used to capture him.

Musk, who tweeted an excerpt from the testimony, supplied the Starlink equipment that has allowed the Ukrainian military to use satellite links to connect with the world and to keep in touch locally. The equipment is said to have been a game changer for Ukraine, increasing its intelligence capability and its ability to control its defensive operations.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Musk has sent a response to Russian media, at the same time tweeting: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

According to Starlink’s website, the company provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe.

Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet. Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations.

With Russia’s offensive not going to plan, the country has upped its rhetoric and has increasingly threatened countries supplying Ukraine with arms and equipment, saying that you will be held accountable. That puts Elon Musk in good company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.