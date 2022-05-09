By Tamsin Brown • 09 May 2022 • 14:07

Spangles Ladies' Harmony Choir prepare to celebrate Platinum Jubilee with afternoon tea. Image: Spangles Ladies' Harmony Choir

The Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Choir, based in Los Alcazares, Murcia, are preparing a special event to mark the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Friday, June 3, at 4pm, the Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus will be celebrating HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with one of their special afternoon teas at the Civic Centre in Los Alcazares. There will be some delicious sandwiches, cakes and other goodies on offer.

Tickets cost €12 each (includes a glass of Cava on arrival) and places are limited so should be booked as soon as possible. To book, call Susie at 44 7375 559 178 or email [email protected].

Spangles is a Ladies’ Barbershop Harmony Chorus that sings a variety of popular songs, mostly with a rock, swing or blues feel. Barbershop is about singing in harmony, but also being in harmony. It is the ideal platform to make new friends and sing together at local social events. Their main aim is to ensure that audiences find their performances entertaining and enjoyable and that they enjoy themselves too.

They meet at the Las Claras Centre in Los Narejos, Los Alcazares, every Thursday from 10am to 1pm and are always happy to welcome new members. For more information, visit www.spangleschorus.com.

