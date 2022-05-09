By Tamsin Brown • 09 May 2022 • 18:16

Spectacular Orihuela Orchestra to give concert in Alicante's Rojales in May. Image: Orihuela Orchestra

Orihuela Orchestra was born in 2011 and has been making an impressive name for itself ever since. They will be performing in Rojales at the end of May.

On May 21, the Orihuela Orchestra will be giving a concert at the Teatro Capitol in Rojales. More information can be found on the Rojales Town Hall website at http://www.rojales.es/.

The Orihuela Orchestra began its journey on December 25, 2011, at the Teatro Circo in Orihuela, under the direction of Sixto Herrero. Since then, it has uninterruptedly performed its concert season year after year, being a true cultural pillar in the city of Orihuela.

The Orihuela Orchestra has some truly excellent string players who come from different walks of life, which has resulted in a great amount of artistic richness. Its members carry out a great deal of work in the field of musical performance and research.

The Orchestra has always created concert programmes based on specific musical themes, such as different styles and periods of music.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.