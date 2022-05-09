By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 20:20

Strictly's Anton Du Beke speaks out after being axed from show Credit: Twitter @TheAntonDuBeke

Anton Du Beke announced why he would no longer be returning to Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer.

Speaking on his tour “An Audience With Anton Du Beke” the 55-year-old Strictly Star stated:

“In the early days I would be down the front. It would be nice. We had things called things called grids where people were in position on the floor and then suddenly you would go back another line.”

“Then they started putting you in the corners and then the tattoos started arriving and everyone with tattoos was down the front wearing a vest.”

“It got to the point where I was back here. I was so far back at the end I was chatting with Lance in the orchestra,” continued Anton Du Beke.

“I did not mind not doing the group dances in the end. If I end up having to dance with somebody again, we hope not, I am going to tattoo my routine on my chest.”

“It seems as if everybody is tattooed these days. If you are going to come on Strictly Come Dancing you have got to have a tattoo.”

Anton Du Beke claimed that he may well return as a judge to the beloved BBC One dancing show, after filling in last year for Bruno Tonioli.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.