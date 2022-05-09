British fashion brand Ted Baker recieves offers of purchase

By Laura Kemp • 09 May 2022 • 14:46
Image - ajay_suresh - Ted Baker, CC BY 2.0,
After an investor approached Ted Baker, there were quick follow-ups from Authentic Brands Group which has recently taken over sports clothing manufacturer Reebok and then a further expression of interest from American private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Initial valuation appears to be in the region of £250 million although a statement from Ted Baker indicated that offers received so far undervalued the company which in turn saw shares push upwards.
