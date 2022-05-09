Queen sends ‘Fantastic Five’ on UK tour to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 9:45

Image: The Queen pictured with two of her beautiful horses. Credit: Crown copyright.

The Queen is to send five family members to the different nations of the UK during her Platinum Jubilee double bank holiday weekend celebrations, it has been announced.

The Queen will send the emissaries to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland during the central weekend of the celebrations when many of the main events are taking place in London, The Daily Express reported on Monday, May 9.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex go to Northern Ireland, and Princess Anne heads for Scotland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Members of the Royal Family will attend engagements in each nation, including public events marking the occasion.”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on whether there would be more visits to the Queen’s overseas realms and other Commonwealth countries to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Controversy over the tour in the Caribbean by William and Kate has caused a furore. With Kate and Wills announcing on Sunday that they wanted to “move with the times” and drop their royal titles.

The wish to be addressed by their first names only going forward is widely seen as a move to appear less stuffy and is believed to have sparked by the disastrous, protest-marred, March tour.

The Daily Express said that a visit by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit Canada, has been confirmed for later this month.

However, there has been no mention, as yet, of any jubilee visit to New Zealand, where the Queen is also head of state.

The announcements come as Prince Harry is to appear on New Zealand TV at approximately 9am (BST) with a special message.

The Duke of Sussex has recorded a message for the programme Te Ao with Moana, an award-winning show on Māori TV.

Tonight we have an interview with academy award winning actor Wes Studi and a special announcement (not an interview) by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. pic.twitter.com/MZuGuDM1hL — Te Ao with MOANA (@TeAoWithMOANA) May 9, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.