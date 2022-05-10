BREAKING: England react as legendary cricketer ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 May 2022 • 14:37

ENGLAND Cricket has reacted to news that legendary cricketer Graham Thorpe is ‘seriously ill’ in hospital, according to a family statement.

A statement released from the family of legendary England cricketer Graham Thorpe, via the Professional Cricketers’ Association, has revealed that the 52-year-old is ‘seriously ill’ in hospital and that the ‘prognosis is unclear’.

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family,” the statement from the PCA read.

Following the news, England Cricket tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Graham Thorpe and his family. We’re with you, Thorpey.”

All of our thoughts are with Graham Thorpe and his family. We’re with you, Thorpey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PJkoRlR1X8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 10, 2022

Surrey cricket club said: “The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time. He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC.”

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time. He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC. https://t.co/i2W4HfPyUi — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 10, 2022

“Get well soon, Graham,” wrote the Twitter account for Lord’s cricket ground.

Thorpe, who was awarded an MBE for services to cricket in 2006, was regarded as one of England’s top batters of his era after scoring 6744 Test runs for England, including 16 centuries, at an average of 44.66.

He spent his entire career at Surrey – 17 years – debuting in 1988 before retiring in 2005. He was recently appointed Afghanistan head coach in March after working as a coach with England for over a decade before standing down following changes after the Ashes defeat.

