BREAKING: HUGE signing announced for Premier League title-chasers

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 May 2022 • 16:53

PREMIER LEAGUE title-chasers and reigning champions, Manchester City, have announced the signing of one of the hottest properties in the game, which will be seen as a huge statement for the league.

Manchester City have announced that Borussia Dortmund’s striker Erling Haaland will be joining the club on July 1, which will be seen as a huge signing for their Premier League title challenge for next year and a step closer to winning the Champions League.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, May 10, the Manchester side revealed that they had reached ‘an agreement in principle’ with the German club for the services of the 21-year-old Norwegian.

“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” the statement read.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund reportedly beat City rivals Manchester United to the signing of Haaland on December 29, 2019, for a fee said to be in the region of €20 million.

Since then, the Norwegian international has scored 61 goals in 66 appearances for the club and has been subject to transfer rumours ever since, with Spanish title winners Real Madrid and former Champions League winners Barcelona both keen on signing the forward.

The proposed signing of the youngster will certainly help boost City’s chances of winning more titles next season, including the much-coveted Champions League, which manager Pep Guardiola has failed to win during his time with the Etihad club.

City are currently on course to win this season’s Premier League after seeing rivals Liverpool falter against Tottenham at the weekend, which has left them three points ahead with three games remaining.

