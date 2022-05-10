By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 19:47
BREAKING NEWS: Leonid Kravchuk first President of Ukraine reportedly dead Credit: Wikimedia
On Tuesday, 10, May, the reported death of Leonid Kravchuk was announced by the Ukrainian media, who were informed by the former president of Ukraine’s family, who stated that he had died after battling a long illness.
Born January, 10, 1934, Leonid Kravchuk was the President of Ukraine from 1991 to 1994, later working as a politician from 1994 to 2006, as a member of the Verkhovna Rada, the supreme council of Ukraine.
He signed the Lisbon Protocol in 1992, alongside Belarus and Kazakhstan, which meant that the former Soviet States were required to give up their nuclear arsenals.
From July, 28, 2020 to February 2022, Leonid Kravchuk represented Ukraine at the Trilateral Contact Group, which aimed to form a diplomatic solution to the war in the region of Donbass, Ukraine.
Kravchuk was married to Antonina mykhailivna Kravchuk in 1957 and together they had one son, Oleksandr Leonidovych Kravchuk born in 1959.
The former President of Ukraine had two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The alleged news of the death of the first President of Ukraine follows news of Russian Forces hitting the city of Odesa, Ukraine, with seven Russian missiles, in the late hours of Monday, May, 9.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.