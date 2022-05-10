By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 19:47

BREAKING NEWS: Leonid Kravchuk first President of Ukraine reportedly dead Credit: Wikimedia

According to reports by the Ukrainian News Agency, Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of Ukraine, has died aged 88.

On Tuesday, 10, May, the reported death of Leonid Kravchuk was announced by the Ukrainian media, who were informed by the former president of Ukraine’s family, who stated that he had died after battling a long illness.

Born January, 10, 1934, Leonid Kravchuk was the President of Ukraine from 1991 to 1994, later working as a politician from 1994 to 2006, as a member of the Verkhovna Rada, the supreme council of Ukraine.

He signed the Lisbon Protocol in 1992, alongside Belarus and Kazakhstan, which meant that the former Soviet States were required to give up their nuclear arsenals.

From July, 28, 2020 to February 2022, Leonid Kravchuk represented Ukraine at the Trilateral Contact Group, which aimed to form a diplomatic solution to the war in the region of Donbass, Ukraine.

Kravchuk was married to Antonina mykhailivna Kravchuk in 1957 and together they had one son, Oleksandr Leonidovych Kravchuk born in 1959.

The former President of Ukraine had two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

The alleged news of the death of the first President of Ukraine follows news of Russian Forces hitting the city of Odesa, Ukraine, with seven Russian missiles, in the late hours of Monday, May, 9.

