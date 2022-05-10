By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 0:49

British passenger dies of heart attack on flight Credit: Creative Commons

A 71-year-old British passenger died last Friday night after allegedly suffering a heart attack in the middle of a flight from London to Lisbon, as a result of which the plane had to make an emergency landing at Santiago airport in Galicia, Spain, where his death was confirmed, as reported by Europa Press.

According to sources consulted by Europa Press, last Friday, May, 6, a TAP Portuguese airline plane covering the London-Lisbon route made an emergency landing at Santiago’s Rosalía de Castro Airport due to a British passenger suffering a heart attack.

Sources from Galicia emergency services said that the emergency service was notified of the incident involving the British passenger by airport staff in the Galician capital at around 9.30pm on Friday.

As a result, agents of the Guardia Civil intervened, as it is the body of the security forces that operates at the Santiago airport. Emergency service sources indicated that an advanced life support ambulance was sent to the aerodrome in an attempt to save the passenger’s life.

The medical staff sent by Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061 would later confirm the death of the 71-year-old British passenger after performing resuscitation techniques on the man without success. It is not currently known if the man had any pre-existing health conditions .