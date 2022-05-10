By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 May 2022 • 8:13

British woman dies after going into anaphylactic shock from a wasp sting in Spain Source: www.facebook.com/thehilltopbarmoraira

A British woman, 68, died from anaphylactic shock from a wasp sting while dining at the Hill Top Sports Bar in Moraira on the Northern Costa Blanca in Spain.

The woman, who lived locally and was visiting the restaurant with friends and family, was stung just after lunchtime and immediately went into shock. Paramedics called to the scene were, however, unable to save her.

A Civil Guard spokesperson told the Mail: “Officers attended the restaurant where the incident occurred after a British woman aged 68 was stung by a wasp.

“She was being assisted by emergency medical responders on the restaurant terrace when they arrived.

“She was subsequently transferred to an ambulance, where she died after going into cardiac arrest.

“A doctor certified her dead around 3pm local time.’

It is understood an autopsy will be undertaken to confirm the cause of death, although paramedics believe it was from anaphylactic shock.

Staff at the pub have been told not to say anything, with all enquiries directed to the Civil Guard.

Although not common, the most severe reactions to wasp stings are referred to as anaphylaxis, which occurs when the body goes into shock in response to wasp venom.

Authorities have once again urged people who might be aware that they are susceptible to wasp sting venom, to take precautions after a British woman dies after going into anaphylactic shock from a wasp sting.

