Heroic British man dies trying to save his dog from river near Benidorm, Spain

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 May 2022 • 12:46

Heroic British man died trying to save his dog from river near Benidorm, Spain. Image: EWN

A 25-YEAR-OLD British man has tragically died after drowning in a river near Spain’s Benidorm on Monday, May 9, while trying to save his dog. He was the FOURTH person to have drowned in the river in the past month.

The British man – believed to be Paul from Newcastle – died after getting into difficulties while trying to save his dog from the Bolulla River in Callosa d’en Sarrià, situated close to the Fonts de l’Algar in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm, on Monday, May 9.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 5 pm after reports that an unconscious man had been pulled from the water.

Firefighters, ambulance crews, Guardia Civil officers and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived people who witnessed the young man drowning and pulled him from the water were performing basic PCR on the young man.

The SAMU medical teams continued treatment on the dog rescuer but were unable to save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police sources, the Brit “was swept away by the current” while trying to rescue the dog, which he apparently managed to do.

The death of the British man occurred after three other people recently lost their lives in the area.

The first happened on April 7 and occurred at the final waterfall of the ravine.

A 43-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman died while participating in a photo shoot for an advertisement with four other people.

The deceased was a well-known businessman from Villajoyosa who is believed to have fallen from the waterfall and suffered a fractured skull, while the woman died of drowning. A third person managed to save himself by grabbing onto a rope that was thrown at him.

The second incident occurred on April 17, in the same area. The victim was a 24-year-old man who drowned and had his body dragged down the river until it reached the Algar dam in Callosa, as reported by informacion.es.

