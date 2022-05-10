UPDATE: Man dies following medical emergency on Jet2 flight from Spain

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 May 2022 • 15:43

Jet2 flight from Spain squawks alert after 'medical emergency' declared. Image: Jet2

JET2 have released further information regarding the medical emergency declared onboard a passenger flight from Malaga in Spain bound for Scotland last week.

UPDATE 3.43 pm (May 10) – Further information has been released by passenger airline Jet2 regarding the LS134 from Spain’s Malaga to Glasgow on Thursday, May 5, which was diverted to France following a medical emergency.

After the passenger flight from Spain to Scotland squawked 7700, which immediately alerts all air traffic control facilities in the area that the aircraft has an emergency situation, it was diverted to Nantes Atlantique Airport in France, and now the airline has provided a heartbreaking update on the passenger who suffered the medical emergency.

A Jet2.com spokesperson, said: “Flight LS134 from Malaga to Glasgow diverted to Nantes last week due to a customer requiring urgent medical attention.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Further reports reveal that it was a man travelling with his brother who died suddenly during the flight and that two football fans assisted in protecting the man’s dignity by covering ‘him from the view of other passengers.’

After his family was notified of their father’s sudden death, they sought out “two Rangers fans” via social media for paying their father “respect and dignity” on the flight.

The social media post read: “I am trying to identify two Rangers fans who were diverted to France going from Malaga to Glasgow on May 5.

“I would like to try and find these two men as my father passed away on flight and they covered him with their flag to give him respect and dignity.

“I want to thank these men personally for what they done for my dad and his brother who was on the flight.

“These men showed him so much compassion on the flight, I just want to personally express my appreciation. Thank you.”

The two Rangers fans were identified as Kevin Thom and Jimmy Gow following the far-reaching Facebook post, which was updated to thank the pair for the “comfort and support” they provided the man aboard the flight.

The message read: “We would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Kevin Thom and Jimmy Gow for their actions during a flight returning to Glasgow on May 5, 2022.

“A gentleman, travelling with his brother, suddenly passed away during this flight and Kevin and Jimmy displayed outstanding compassion and support throughout this tragic incident.

“In addition to providing support and comfort to the passenger’s brother they protected the dignity of the gentleman who passed away covering him from the view of other passengers.

“Thank you, Kevin and Jimmy.

“It was a sudden and tragic incident, but the gentleman’s family appreciate, respect, and take comfort from your involvement.

“Respect to both of you.”

Kevin said: “What Jimmy and I did on that flight was nothing more than I would like to think someone would have done for me in a similar situation.

“What we did was nothing in comparison to what the crew did.

“A midwife was also onboard, and she helped the crew to try and resuscitate the poor guy, so she should get the credit she deserves.

“They really were truly amazing in their efforts to save him and should receive all the praise for their efforts, not me and Jimmy.

“I am in direct contact with the family as a result of the shout out on social media and would prefer to leave it at that.”

ORIGINAL 6.55 AM (May 6) – Jet2 flight LS134 from Malaga to Glasgow on Thursday, May 5 squawked 7700 and had to be diverted to France due to a medical emergency suffered by a passenger.

The plane set off from the sunny Spanish city at 11.55 am and began its journey to Glasgow Airport. It was due to land in the Scottish city at 2.25 pm.

However, a mid-air emergency forced the flight to be diverted to Nantes, France – the country also had a Spain-bound plane diverted to it on May 3.

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the plane sounded the squawk around two hours into the flight while over the Bay of Biscay near the city of Lorient and quickly began its descent towards Nantes Atlantique Airport. It landed at the French airport at around 12.20 pm.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Due to a customer onboard requiring medical attention, our crew have diverted the aircraft to Nantes and have requested medical assistance upon landing.”

Jet2 flight LS134 from Malaga to Glasgow declared emergency (squawk 7700) and diverted to Nantes due to a medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/wrfpzAT3Cg — Diverted Flights (@DivertedF) May 5, 2022

Speaking to Flightradar24, Captain Ken Hoke explained “squawking 7700” is a way of declaring an emergency, and is based on the emergency code to air traffic control facilities.

Cpt Hoke, a Boeing 757/767 captain for a package express airline and AeroSavvy website contributor, told the website: “If a crew resets their transponder to the emergency code of 7700 (squawking 7700), all air traffic control facilities in the area are immediately alerted that the aircraft has an emergency situation.

“It’s up to the crew to let ATC know what the exact situation is. It may be an aircraft problem, medical issue, or something else.

“In some cases, a crew may not elect to change their transponder to 7700 (it’s not required). If I’m talking to Chicago Approach and have a problem, I’ll tell them the problem, declare an emergency over the radio and get vectors to land immediately.

“In an international environment where language and communication may be challenging, squawking 7700 makes it very clear to ATC that the crew needs priority and assistance,” he said.

This isn’t the first Scotland-bound Jet2 flight from Spain forced to make an emergency landing due to a medical emergency on board.

On April 7, a flight from Alicante had to send out a squark 7700 alert after a medical emergency was declared on board.

The flight was heading towards Edinburgh, Scotland when it issued the alert while flying over the Yorkshire Dales.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.