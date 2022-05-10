By Guest Writer • 10 May 2022 • 11:39

Mayor de la Torre and the delegates to the conference Credit: Malaga City Council

Malaga held Conference on Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism which attracted delegates from all over the world.

On May 9, some 21 expert delegates joined Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre to consider a plan of action aimed at interculturality and interreligious engagement as a catalyst to prevent conflict and promote peace.

It was coordinated by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the United Nations Institute for Research (UNITAR) and the University for Peace, in cooperation with the Muslim World League (MWL), the World Jewish Congress (WJC) and Caritas in Veritates Foundation

In addition, the event was attended by high-level representatives from the governments of Spain, Argentina, the Holy See and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the World Jewish Congress (WJC) and the University of Malaga.

During the opening of the meeting, the mayor highlighted the work the city has been doing in managing religious pluralism as a catalyst for religious pluralism and therefore a stimulus for peace.

It is hoped that thanks to this and further meetings in the future that all those participating will be able to agree on a series of joint actions in order to make the world a more tolerant and peaceful place.

