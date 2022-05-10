By Laura Kemp • 10 May 2022 • 13:58

Moving to Nueva Andalucia: The essential guide

Situated on the edge of Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucia is a luxurious residential area full of idyllic charm and lush gardens, perfectly located close to the glamorous Marbella and San Pedro making it an excellent location for those looking at moving to Spain.

The large neighbourhood of Nueva Andalucia features stunning properties in the traditional Andalucian architecture and design, tree-lined residential avenues, several golf courses and beautifully tended gardens to enjoy the beautiful Mediterranean sun when moving to Spain.

So, you’re thinking of moving to Nueva Andalucia, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the restaurants with the best vibe?

To make moving to Nueva Andalucia a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Nueva Andalucia?

The climate in Nueva Andalucia

Properties in Nueva Andalucia

Things to do in Nueva Andalucia

Best restaurants in Nueva Andalucia

Schools in Nueva Andalucia

Healthcare in Nueva Andalucia

Important contact information

Where is Nueva Andalucia?

Nueva Andalucia is ideally located behind Puerto Banus, just ten minutes drive from Marbella.

The closest airport to Nueva Andalucia is Malaga Airport which is just 29 miles away.

The climate in Nueva Andalucia

Nueva Andalucia has a temperate Mediterranean climate that is strongly influenced by the Mediterranean sea, making it an all-year-round destination. The mild weather is a popular draw for those looking at moving to Spain.

Properties in Nueva Andalucia

Buying a property in Nueva Andalucia not only offers you a life drenched in sunshine but many other benefits. The island has a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Nueva Andalucia.

A two-bedroom penthouse in Nueva Andalucia will cost from around €400,000 while a four-bedroom villa in the area known as Altos de Rodeo will cost from around €350,000.

Luxury villas cost from around €2 million and can sell for anything up to €34 million.

Things to do in Nueva Andalucia

1. Take a walk to Puerto Banus

Take a walk down to the upscale marina of Puerto Banus, where you will find many restaurants, bars and luxury boutiques. The marina comes alive at night and also has a great market on a Saturday.

2. Tee off under the Mediterranean sun

There are several golf courses around the Nueva Andalucia area, all boasting incredible views of the coast and the surrounding areas – so there’s no shortage of places for golf enthusiasts to spend time on the tee!

3. Visit the beautiful gardens of Jardin El Angel

Located in the old El Ángel Colonia district of Marbella, these botanical gardens contain 80 different species of palm trees and 300-year-old fig trees. A crossed garden and tropical garden have since been added to the original romantic style gardens.

4. Discover the many stunning beaches in the area

Playa Nueva Andalucia is the name of the length of a number of small connected beaches, each with their own character. Spend time relaxing on the beach or exploring the crystal clear waters.

5. Explore the charming Old Town of Marbella

The charming Old Town is home to beautiful whitewashed buildings, balconies draped in flowers and narrow, winding streets leading to lots of restaurants and bars with terraces to enjoy the sun.

6. Spend some time on the sea sailing or enjoying the many watersports

The Costa del Sol is popular for watersports, with many companies offering group trips and boat parties, paddleboarding, kayaking and diving, meaning there are plenty of ways to enjoy the sparkling sea!

7. Get involved in sports such as padel or tennis

Padel is hugely popular in Spain and there are clubs that are open to the public and even offer lessons and coaching, such as Tennis Brothers in Marbella and Real Club de Padel Marbella. Sports are also a great way to make new friends in the area!

8. Explore the many top-class restaurants in Nueva Andalucia

Nueva Andalucia is renowned for its wonderful selection of high-quality bars and restaurants. You will find a choice of cafes and restaurants in Centro Plaza and it is also home to one of the best Indian restaurants on the Costa del Sol – more about that later!

9. Spend a day enjoying the spectacular views at Caminito del Ray

Just an hour’s drive from Nueva Andalucia is the Caminito del Ray, a walkway pinned to the gorge of El Chorro. This activity isn’t for the faint of heart, although the pathway has been renovated recently, but, the views are SO worth it!

10. Immerse yourself in the Bioparc Fuengirola

Bioparc Fuengirola immerses its visitors in the environment of the animals, recreating some of the most amazing tropical rainforests in the world. Here you will see crocodiles, monkeys, big cats, reptiles, birds and pygmy hippopotamus – to name a few.

Best restaurants in Nueva Andalucia

1. Mumbai City Indian Restaurant Marbella

This Indian restaurant comes highly recommended as one of the best in the Costa del Sol, with residents visiting time after time!

Open: 1pm until 3:45pm and 6:15pm until 11:45pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Los Jazmines no467 la campana La campana Nueva Andalucía, 29660

Book: 951 70 59 77

Price: €€-€€€

2. Coa Restaurant

This fine-dining restaurant uses the best local produce and has an excellent selection of meats for the grill. Coa is perfect for sociable dining and sharing a variety of dishes from the menu.

Open: 1pm until 12:30am, 1pm until 5pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Las Malvas Local 2, 29660 Nueva Andalucia

Book: 683 52 83 24

Price: €€€€

3. Inimitable

This restaurant in Puerto Banus Marina serves healthy and contemporary European cuisine which many describe as a ‘culinary experience’.

Open: 7pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Muelle Ribera Local 10, 29660 Puerto Banus

Book: 622 44 10 20

Price: €€€€

4. El Banco

If you’re missing your typical Sunday roast or fish and chips, El Banco is a British bar that also hosts live music and shows the latest sporting events. This little gem also serves great tapas and pasta dishes.

Open: 5pm until 11pm, 2pm until 11pm on Sundays

Address: Aloha Pueblo Local 35, 29660 Nueva Andalucia

Book: 660 66 40 92

Price: €€-€€€

5. Maa Indian Cuisine

This hilltop Indian restaurant has incredible outdoor surroundings to enjoy your meal and excellent service to go with it. The dishes served here are authentic and made from fresh ingredients.

Open: 3pm until 11:30pm

Address: Lugar urbanizacion Huerta del Prado S/N Urbanisation Aloha Gardens, Block 11, Local 9.Nueva Andalucia, 29602

Book: 952 92 91 66

Price: €€-€€€

6. Los Farolillos

This well-known restaurant has everything from a pizza to a leg of lamb on offer and is a perfect family-friendly restaurant.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Tirso de Molina, 23, 29660 Nueva Andalucia

Book: 952 81 80 41

Price: €€-€€€

7. Occo Marbella

This Lebanese restaurant has a great vibe and also hosts events such as cocktail night and ladies night. Due to the founders having different nationalities, Occo Marbella soon became a world of its own, with the perfect combination of both local and international influence.

Open: 6pm until 12am, 7pm until 1am on Mondays

Address: Avenida Manolete, Local 7, 29660 Nueva Andalucia

Book: 689 59 38 79

Price: €€€€

8. Restaurante La Bocana

This restaurant is in a privileged location overlooking the lighthouse and port of Puerto Banus. Restaurante La Bocana serves typical Andalucian, Mediterranean cuisine based on tapas, fish and various meats.

Open: 10am until 12am, closed on Mondays

Address: Complejo Benabola, Bloque 1, 29660 Puerto Banus

Book: 952 78 14 10

Price: €€-€€€

9. Sensations Sushi Bar

If you’re into sushi, Sensations Sushi Bar is for you. The avocado rolls and sushi poke bowls come highly recommended.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 7pm until 11:30pm, 7pm until 11:30pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Avda de Manolete 20, 29660 Nueva Andalucia

Book: 952 81 49 64

Price: €€-€€€

10. Alabardero Beach Club

If you fancy enjoying your meal at one of the beach clubs, Alabardero is just a 40 minute walk along the beach from Nueva Andalucia. They use fresh products and their seafood is brought to you from the Mediterranean.

Open: 11am until 8pm

Address: Urbanizacion Castiglione, s/n, 29670 San Pedro de Alcantara

Book: 952 78 05 52

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Nueva Andalucia

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Nueva Andalucia has many reputable schools in the area including Aloha College Marbella.

Marbella is also home to excellent international schools including The British School of Marbella (English) and Colegio Alborán (bilingual).

Healthcare in Nueva Andalucia

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Nueva Andalucia has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

HC Marbella International Hospital

The closest hospital is HC Marbella International Hospital, located just 7-minutes drive from Nueva Andalucia and offers 24-hour emergency services. This hospital is private and serves the English speaking community.

Address: Ventura del Mar, 11, 29660 Marbella

Contact: 952 90 86 28

Doctors

Centro de Salud – La Campana

This public medical centre is your gateway to Spanish public health care and support if related to a short-term or long-term medical condition or disability. English speaking on request.

Address: Av Gustavo Adolfo Becquer, 29670, Saint Peter Alcantara, Marbella ,Malaga

Contact: 951 97 54 20

Dentists

Marbella Medical and Dental

This fully-equipped dentist clinic in Nueva Andalucia also deals with a range of health issues from dentistry to ophthalmology for all of the family.

Address: C. el Califa, 17, 29660 Marbella, Málaga

Contact: 952 81 35 15

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Nueva Andalucia.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

