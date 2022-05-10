By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 2:02

New smart socks to help dementia victims Credit: Creative Commons

In a press release on Monday, May, 9, The Univerity of Bristol announced the new smart socks developed by a former student at the University, that will help victims of dementia across the globe.

Dr Zeke Steer is an inventor who decided to resign from his job, and study a PHD at Bristol Robotics Laboratory so as to help people suffering from dementia, like his great-grandmother, later developing the smart socks.

According to the press release: “Milbotix’s new smart socks track heart rate, sweat levels and motion to give insights on the wearer’s wellbeing and perhaps most importantly how anxious the person is feeling.”

“They look and feel like normal socks, do not need charging, are machine washable and provide a steady stream of data to carers, who can easily see their patient’s metrics on an app.”

Dr Steer stated: “The foot is actually a great place to collect data about stress, and socks are a familiar piece of clothing that people wear every day.”

“Our research shows that the socks can accurately recognise signs of stress which could really help not just those with dementia and autism, but their carers too.”

Steer volunteered at a dementia care home during his research period. Fran Ashby the Care Home’s manager stated: “Zeke’s passion was clear from his first day with us and he worked closely with staff, relatives and residents to better understand the effects and treatment of dementia.”

“We were really impressed at the potential of his assisted technology to predict impending agitation and help alert staff to intervene before it can escalate into distressed behaviours.”

“Using modern assistive technology examples like smart socks can help enable people living with dementia to retain their dignity and have better quality outcomes for their day-to-day life.”

Dr Steer first launched his business Milbotix in February 2020, which will now be supported by Alzheimer’s Society, with the Senior Innovator, Natasha Howard-Murray stating:

“Some people with dementia may present behaviours such as aggression, irritability and resistance to care.”

“This innovative wearable tech is a fantastic, accessible way for staff to better monitor residents’ distress and agitation.”

