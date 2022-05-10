Tragedy as The Big Lebowski star Jack Kehler dies aged 75

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 May 2022 • 16:09

The Big Lebowski star Jack Kehler dies aged 75 Source: Twitter @WinterbauerJohn

Jack Kehler, the star best known for his role as the dancing landlord in The Big Lebowski, has died at the age of 75 after a long battle with leukaemia.

His death was announced by his son Eddie Kehler, who said that his father had died on Saturday, May 8, after complications. He was being treated at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Kehler, whose acting career started later in life at the age of 24, saw him leave his work as a waiter to join the theatre. He was eventually admitted into the Actors Studio in 1982.

He enjoyed a good career with roles in a number of very successful movies including the Big Lebowski, the Year of the Dragon, The Last Boy Scout and Lethal Weapon 4.

He also enjoyed roles in the Pineapple Express, Men In Black II and Lost on Purpose, as well as being a regular on the TV series McKenna and in legal drama Murder One.

More recently, he had a role in Love, Victor, the TV spin-off of the highly popular romantic comedy Love, Simon.

Kehler is probably best remembered for his dance routine in The Big Lebowski, where he played Marty the landlord for Jeff Bridge’s character the Dude.

He is fondly remembered by many of his colleagues with actor Jeff Daniel Phillips tweeting: “With a heavy heart I say goodbye to my dear talented friend #JackKehler who passed after a battle with Leukaemia.

“A consummate pro & dedicated artist (& later father) who gave everything to all his roles on screen & stage. I’ll miss his infectious laugh the most. Rest easy Jack.”

Fans have also taken to social media to express their sorrow over his departing with one saying: ‘Sad to hear of Jack Kehler’s passing. Such a great character actor. I particularly loved him as “the inventor of Scrabble” in The Last Boy Scout.’

Kehler, the Big Lebowski star Jack Kehler is survived by his wife, Shawna Casey, son Eddie, daughter-in-law, Mari-Anne; and grandson Liam.

