By Matthew Roscoe • 10 May 2022 • 14:59

US to hold historic public hearing on UFOs - now called Unexplained Aerial Sightings. Image: Albert Antony/Unsplash

A US House of Intelligence subcommittee will hold a public hearing on UFOs , now called Unidentified Aerial Vehicles, next week for the first time in more than half a century.

Testimony from two top defence intelligence officials on UFOs, which are now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Vehicles in the US, will be heard at a historic public House subcommittee hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

The hearing focuses on work from a group within the Pentagon – formerly the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, now the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronisation Group – which has been following up on questions raised from a nine-page “Preliminary Assessment” released in June 2021 looking at 144 incidents of “unidentified aerial phenomena” dating back to 2004.

Of the 144 incidents, the report provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, at the request of US Congress, was only able to explain one.

Despite admitting in the report that the Unidentified Aerial Vehicles did “represent physical objects”, the intelligence community, which was formed to “detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in Special Use Airspace and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to the safety of flight and national security”, said the data was “largely inconclusive”.

“We currently lack data to indicate any UAP are part of a foreign collection program or indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary,” the report concluded.

Ahead of the hearing, Representative André Carson, Democrat of Indiana and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and counterproliferation, said: “Since this is an area of high public interest, any undue secrecy can serve as an obstacle to solving the mystery, or it could prevent us from finding solutions to potential vulnerabilities.”