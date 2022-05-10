By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 23:28

US Intelligence: 10 of Putin's generals have been eliminated in Ukraine war

On, Tuesday, May, 10, the US Defence Intelligence Agency confirmed that Ukraine eliminated between eight and ten of Putin’s Russian generals in two and a half months of war with Russia.

Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, chairman of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, confirmed the death toll of Putin’s Russian generals in the Ukraine war, as reported by CNN.

US officials have commented on the unusual amount of Russian generals that have been killed in the Ukraine war stating that it outnumbers US generals lost during the recent 20-year Afghanistan war.

“I think the Ukrainians have it right in terms of grit and how they face the defense of their nation,” Berrier said. “I’m not sure that Russian soldiers from the far-flung Russian military districts really understand that.”

Russian Major General Andrey Simonov was the ninth Russian general to be killed, after the artillery shelling of a Russian army command post near the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Region.

Eight more of Putin’s Russian generals are also known to have died in Ukraine during the invasion.

These include General Magomed Tushayev, head of the Chechen special forces, killed in an ambush near Gostomel on 26 February.

Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky killed by a sniper on March, 4, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov killed while fighting near Kharkiv on March,8, Major General Andrey Kolesnikov killed on March 11, Major General Oleg Mityayev who died on March, 16, fighting near Mariupol.

Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev died in the Kherson region on March, 19, Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev died on March, 25, in a shelling near Kherson and the grave of Major General Vladimir Frolov was reportedly photographed several weeks ago in St. Petersburg.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.