WATCH LIVE: Prince Charles opens Parliament for the first time alongside Camilla and William

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 May 2022 • 12:30

Watch live as Prince Charles opens Parliament for the first time Source: Wikimedia/Flickr: Prince Charles

History is being made today, Tuesday, May 10 at 12.25pm Spanish time, as Prince Charles opens Parliament for the first time in the House of Lords.

The Queen, who is suffering mobility issues, is missing the event for the first time in 59 years.

The 96-year-old monarch has given the Prince of Wales special permission for him to read out her speech on his behalf, accompanied by his son, Prince William and wife Camilla.

The last time the Queen missed an opening in 1963 when she was pregnant with Prince Edward.

On that occasion, her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Prince Charles, who is next in the line of succession, will deliver the speech, which sets out the government´s plans for the UK, after doctors advised the Queen to pull out.

A statement from the palace said: “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

The Queen’s main throne in the House of Lords will remain empty.

With the Queen’s health failing, the possibility exists that she has delivered her last opening speech and that Prince Charles will continue to do so in the future.

