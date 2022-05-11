By Matthew Roscoe • 11 May 2022 • 9:47

BREAKING: Al Jazeera journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh killed in Jenin, Palestine. Image: @SBPal_Eng/ Twitter

DURING an exchange of gunfire between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants, Al Jazeera journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh was killed in Jenin, Palestine on Wednesday, May 10.

Tributes have flooded social media following reports that Al Jazeera journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh was killed in Jenin, Palestine while covering a raid by Israeli security forces on Wednesday, May 10.

The 51-year-old was in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin when she was shot “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli troops, as reported by the Qatar-based news channel.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said: “We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqla.

“Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth,” he said.

We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqla. Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) May 11, 2022

A statement from the State of Qatar said that they strong condemn the killing of the journalist and considers in a heinous crime.

“The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of the Israeli occupation forces, Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Aqleh, near Jenin camp, and the injury of journalist Ali Al-Samoudi, Al-Jazeera’s producer, and considers them a heinous crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a blatant attack on freedom of media and expression and the right of peoples to obtain information,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the occupation authorities from committing further violations of freedom of expression and information, and to take all measures to stop violence against Palestinians and media workers, and the need to protect them.

“The ministry recalls that international humanitarian law considers journalists, media professionals and individuals who carry out dangerous professional tasks in areas of armed conflict in general to be civilians, and they should be respected and protected, and stresses the need to hold the occupation accountable for this horrific crime and bring those responsible to international justice,” it continued.

It added: “The Ministry expresses the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the media personality, Sherine Abu Aqleh, and wishes the journalist Ali Al Samoudi a speedy recovery.”

بيان | قطر تدين بأشدّ العبارات اغتيال قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الإعلامية شيرين أبو عاقلة 🔗 لقراءة البيان : https://t.co/2o5nzdKnQ0#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/5A9JZgP1dP — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) May 11, 2022

Following the incident, Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater said the “state-sponsored Israeli terrorism must stop.”

“Israeli occupation killed Aljazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by shooting her in the face while wearing the Press vest and a helmet,” she said.

“She was covering their attack in Jenin refugee camp. This state-sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must END.”

Israeli occupation killed Aljazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by shooting her in the face while wearing the Press vest and a helmet. She was covering their attack in Jenin refugee camp. This state sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must END. pic.twitter.com/Zg5QZkJ2bx — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) May 11, 2022

Shocking video footage and photos have been circulating on social media allegedly showing the reporter being shot and the subsequent aftermath in which she tragically lost her life.

The criminal entity known as ‘Israel’ just assassinated Palestinian journalist #ShireenAbuAqla while doing her job. Her press vest was not enough to protect her!#شيرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/WauC5b9a6r — Fahad Al Badi 🇴🇲 (@albadi12345) May 11, 2022

Radio host Samar D Jarrah wrote on Twitter: “Settler Colonial racist entity known as Israel just assassinated Palestinian journalist #ShireenAbuAqla while doing her job. Know her name.”

Settler Colonial racist entity known as Israel just assassinated Palestinian journalist #ShireenAbuAqla while doing her job. Know her name. pic.twitter.com/YjEcvijD5S — Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) May 11, 2022

Sadly, the death of the Al Jazeera journalist is not the only one to have occurred in warring countries in recent weeks.

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr (Alexander) Makhov was killed by Russian forces in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, May 4.

And while not at war, the death of two journalists in Mexico, who were both shot, has increased the number of reporters killed in the country this year to 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.